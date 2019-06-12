West Richland house fire leaves one injured, road closed

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a blaze started in a Fire Mountain Road home Wednesday.

Firefighters on the scene said one person needed to be treated after the fire broke out in the two-story home on the 2900 block shortly before 4:30 p.m. People reported seeing black smoke coming from a window.

Kennedy Road was closed at Keene so firefighters could access a fire hydrant.

No further details were available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW