West Richland house fire leaves one injured, road closed

West Richland,

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a blaze started in a Fire Mountain Road home Wednesday.

Firefighters on the scene said one person needed to be treated after the fire broke out in the two-story home on the 2900 block shortly before 4:30 p.m. People reported seeing black smoke coming from a window.

Kennedy Road was closed at Keene so firefighters could access a fire hydrant.

No further details were available.

