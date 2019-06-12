Local
West Richland house fire leaves one injured, road closed
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a blaze started in a Fire Mountain Road home Wednesday.
Firefighters on the scene said one person needed to be treated after the fire broke out in the two-story home on the 2900 block shortly before 4:30 p.m. People reported seeing black smoke coming from a window.
Kennedy Road was closed at Keene so firefighters could access a fire hydrant.
No further details were available.
