Drone view of Kennewick church’s new steeple This is a drone view of a 7,600-pound steeple was lifted into place onto the King of Kings Lutheran Church that is under construction in west Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a drone view of a 7,600-pound steeple was lifted into place onto the King of Kings Lutheran Church that is under construction in west Kennewick.

Workers with Metal Fab of West Richland guide a 7,600-pound metal cupola into place Wednesday.

A crane lifted the steeple to the top of the King of Kings Lutheran Church under construction at 3315 S. Sherman St. in west Kennewick.

The $3 million project is expected to be finished by this fall.

See the video at www.tricityherald.com/video

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW