New memory care facility takes shape as workers install roof trusses for the building on West 24th Avenue just west of Highway 395 in Kennewick.

A new memory care facility begins to take shape on West 24th Avenue and South Quillan Place as workers install roof trusses Wednesday morning at the building just west of Highway 395 in Kennewick.

Bouten Construction of Kennewick is the general contractor for the 56-room facility, which is scheduled to open early next year.

