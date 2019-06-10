Here’s when the Tri-Cities could hit 100 for the first time this year

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

The temperature in the Tri-Cities area could hit the 100s for the first time this year on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says temperatures should be about 15 degrees above normal in the region, with lower Columbia Basin temperatures ranging from about 96 to 101.

Its forecast for the Pasco airport on Thursday is 99 degrees. The highest temperature recorded there so far this year was 95 degrees on June 1 and 2.

Tri-Citians are not yet acclimated to the start of the hot weather and should limit outdoor activities in the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen, the weather service said.

Temperatures should cool quickly after Thursday. Highs in the Tri-Cities Friday through the weekend should be about 90 or 91.

Lows should be in the low to mid 60s through the weekend.