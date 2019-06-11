Looking for a job? More than 30 companies will be at this annual job fair in Kennewick

Strategies for interviewing Do your research. Take a look at the company's website. Practice with friends and family. These simple guidelines and more are outlined in this Department of Labor video on job interviewing strategies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do your research. Take a look at the company's website. Practice with friends and family. These simple guidelines and more are outlined in this Department of Labor video on job interviewing strategies.

More than 30 companies and public agencies will be on hand Saturday looking for people wanting a job.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, plans his fifth annual job fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

Some of the employers include:

FedEx, U.S. Army, U.S. Census Bureau, Walla Walla Veterans Administration, The Entrepreneur’s Source, Kennewick Police Department, Edgewater Technical Associates, the Yakima Police Department, AutoZone, Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington, RC Engineering & Construction Management, Tyson Foods, Pasco Police Department and Rent A Center.

Others expected are NW Laborers Local #348, Bureau of Reclamation, PeopleReady, Mission Support Alliance, Hanford Future Workforce Committee, Washington River Protection Solutions, Framatome Inc., Amazon, Goodwill, American Red Cross, Perry Technical Institute, HPM Corp. and the Hanford VIT Plant.

To preregister or to check for an updated list of employers, visit the congressman’s website at newhouse.house.gov.

Employers who want to participate should contact Vicki Holleman-Perez in Newhouse’s Yakima office, 509-452-3243.