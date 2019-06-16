Tri-Cities homeless and the opioid crisis. These forums will look for answers

This homeless woman says she can’t get the help she needs. ‘I’m not really that far gone.’ Tina Webb is 45-years-old and currently homeless. Webb talks to the Herald to give her perspective. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tina Webb is 45-years-old and currently homeless. Webb talks to the Herald to give her perspective.

The Columbia Basin Badger Club will explore how homelessness and the opioid crisis affect the Tri-Cities in a pair of upcoming forums. The civic club explores topical issues at its monthly luncheons in Richland.

June 27 — The club explores homelessness in the Tri-Cities with speakers Tobaski Snipes, executive director of A New Start in Life, which serves youth at River of Life Metropolitan Community Church in Kennewick, and Wendy Robbins, who owns a dance studio on Kennewick’s Vista Way, which has been heavily affected by nearby camping.

SHARE COPY LINK Rev. Janet Pierce explains about the River of Life Metropolitan Community Church's new ANSIL Hall program in Kennewick. The facility is aimed at 18-24 year olds who are low income and homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

July 25 — The club examines the local realities of the opioid crisis, including homelessness. Details will be announced.

SHARE COPY LINK Michele Gerber is president of the recently founded Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition. She's the driving force behind the citizen group formed to combat addiction and advocate for recovery on a local level.

Forums begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Richland Shilo Inn.

Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for others, or $35 at the door.

Register online at cbbc.clubexpress.com