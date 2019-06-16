Local
Tri-Cities homeless and the opioid crisis. These forums will look for answers
The Columbia Basin Badger Club will explore how homelessness and the opioid crisis affect the Tri-Cities in a pair of upcoming forums. The civic club explores topical issues at its monthly luncheons in Richland.
June 27 — The club explores homelessness in the Tri-Cities with speakers Tobaski Snipes, executive director of A New Start in Life, which serves youth at River of Life Metropolitan Community Church in Kennewick, and Wendy Robbins, who owns a dance studio on Kennewick’s Vista Way, which has been heavily affected by nearby camping.
July 25 — The club examines the local realities of the opioid crisis, including homelessness. Details will be announced.
Forums begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Richland Shilo Inn.
Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for others, or $35 at the door.
Register online at cbbc.clubexpress.com
