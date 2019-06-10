Newest Kennewick councilman takes his seat this week

The city of Kennewick is beginning to make plans to replace its aging city hall at 210 W. Sixth Ave. Tri-City Herald

Ed Frost will be sworn in as an interim Kennewick city councilman at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kennewick City.

The city council selected Frost to fill the council position following the death of Steve Young, who had planned to run for election this year.

Frost will serve until Nov. 26, when results of the Nov. 5 general election are certified.

Young filed to run for re-election shortly before his death related to cancer.

Kennewick City council picked Ed Frost to fill the spot left open after the death of Councilman Steve Young. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

His name will appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot along with Lindy Verhei, Radona “Liz” Devereaux, James “Jim” Millbauer and Russel Del Gesso.

The top two will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. Frost is not a candidate.