Local

Tri-Cities motorcyclist hospitalized after his cycle hit a diesel spill in the road

By Tri-City Herald staff

Take a “second look” for motorcycle awareness

This Washington Department of Licensing video, created by the Washington Motorcycle Safety Program, follows a teen driver as a motorcyclist helps the car driver learn about safer choices while sharing the road. By
Up Next
This Washington Department of Licensing video, created by the Washington Motorcycle Safety Program, follows a teen driver as a motorcyclist helps the car driver learn about safer choices while sharing the road. By

A Pasco man was injured when his motorcycle hit a spill of diesel fuel and crashed Sunday evening.

Donald Rettinghouse, 62, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson Ultra Glide northwest on Bowles Road east of Kennewick about 5:50 p.m.

He lost control of his motorcycle when it hit a spill of diesel fuel near Highway 397 in Finley, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The fuel had been spilled by a vehicle leaving a nearby gas station, said the WSP.

Rettinghouse was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. His condition was not immediately available Monday.

  Comments  