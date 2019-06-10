Tri-Cities motorcyclist hospitalized after his cycle hit a diesel spill in the road

Take a “second look” for motorcycle awareness This Washington Department of Licensing video, created by the Washington Motorcycle Safety Program, follows a teen driver as a motorcyclist helps the car driver learn about safer choices while sharing the road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This Washington Department of Licensing video, created by the Washington Motorcycle Safety Program, follows a teen driver as a motorcyclist helps the car driver learn about safer choices while sharing the road.

A Pasco man was injured when his motorcycle hit a spill of diesel fuel and crashed Sunday evening.

Donald Rettinghouse, 62, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson Ultra Glide northwest on Bowles Road east of Kennewick about 5:50 p.m.

He lost control of his motorcycle when it hit a spill of diesel fuel near Highway 397 in Finley, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The fuel had been spilled by a vehicle leaving a nearby gas station, said the WSP.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rettinghouse was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. His condition was not immediately available Monday.