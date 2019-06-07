Windy wrestling match at Southridge playground

Windy wrestling with new Southridge playground shade awning Workers from Ray Poland & Sons in Kennewick wrestle a new 2,208-square-foot fabric shade awning into place over the playground at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers from Ray Poland & Sons in Kennewick wrestle a new 2,208-square-foot fabric shade awning into place over the playground at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex in Kennewick.

Workers from Ray Poland & Sons in Kennewick wrestle a new 2,208-square-foot shade awning into place over the playground at the Southridge sports complex during Friday’s sunny but blustery conditions in Kennewick.

The 46-foot by 48-foot shade structure is designed to withstand 125-mph winds and is part of a $108,000 project that included smaller awnings over six benches at the popular outdoor play place.

Funding came from the city’s park impact fees, said city officials.

