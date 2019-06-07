Social media says Chick-fil-A is coming to Tri-Cities. Here’s what the company says

A false report that Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is coming to the Tri-Cities is circulating on social media Friday. It is untrue. mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

A false rumor that Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A plans to open a location in the Tri-Cities is circulating on social media Friday.

The Twitter account is not connected to the Tri-City Herald.

Chick-fil-A confirmed it has no current plans to open a restaurant in Eastern Washington.

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we hope to serve the Tri-Cities, Washington, community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm,” it said in a statement Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Local readers listed Chick-fil-A as one of the restaurant chains they’d like to see in a 2016 Herald survey.

For now, fans have to travel to Moscow, Idaho, Seattle or Portland for a Chick-fil-A fix.