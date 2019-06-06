Arlene’s Flowers discriminated against gay couple, state Supreme Court rules again

Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene’s Flowers case Supporters for both Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene's Flowers, and gay plaintiffs Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed made their voices heard after Tuesday's court hearing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Supporters for both Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene's Flowers, and gay plaintiffs Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed made their voices heard after Tuesday's court hearing.

A Richland flower shop’s owner broke the law when she refused to design arrangements for a same-sex wedding in 2013, the state’s high court ruled.

The decision Thursday by the Washington state Supreme Court came after the justices took another look at the case in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in a separate, but similar, matter involving a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

The Thursday ruling affirms the Washington court’s 2017 unanimous opinion — that Barronelle Stutzman violated the state’s anti-discrimination law and the Consumer Protection Act by declining to provide services based on sexual orientation.

Stutzman, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, immediately vowed to once again take her fight back to the country’s highest court.

In a telephone news conference, Stutzman said she is not surprised but is deeply disappointed to learn about the state Supreme Court’s decision.

Stutzman said her faith guides her to treat everyone with respect and love, and she has done that through her business. But state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has targeted her for more than six years, been openly hostile and vilified her and her faith instead of respecting her religious beliefs about marriage, she said.

“Rob (Ingersoll) has the freedom to act on his beliefs about marriage, and I am only asking for the same freedom about religion,” said Stutzman, talking about the longtime customer who wanted Arlene’s Flower to make arrangements for his wedding.

Meanwhile, Ferguson praised the decision Thursday.

“Washington state law protects same-sex couples from discrimination based on their sexual orientation, the same way it protects Washingtonians from discrimination based on their religion, veteran or military status, disability, race and other protected classes,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I will continue to uphold these laws and fight to protect Washingtonians from discrimination.”

U.S. Supreme Court justices returned the case to the state court “for further consideration” in light of the federal ruling in favor of the Colorado baker.

In that June ruling, justices didn’t decide the case’s larger issue — which also is at the heart of the Arlene’s Flowers case — of whether a business can use religious objections to refuse services to LGBTQ people.

But they did find that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission was hostile to the baker’s religion in that instance.

The case dates to 2013, when Ingersoll asked Stutzman to create flower arrangements for his upcoming wedding to Freed.





Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed sued Stutzman in a case that went to the state Supreme Court, where justices ruled that Baronelle Stutzman of Arlene’s Flowers in Richland violated the state’s anti-discrimination law and the Consumer Protection Act.

Ingersoll was a longtime customer of the flower shop on Lee Boulevard.





Stutzman refused, citing her religious beliefs about marriage.

Ingersoll and Freed filed a lawsuit, and so did Ferguson.

They argued that Stutzman violated the state’s anti-discrimination law and the Consumer Protection Act.

A Benton County Superior Court judge agreed, ruling in 2015 that Stutzman broke the law.

Stutzman appealed to the state Supreme Court, which made its ruling last year.





She then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately sent the case back to the state.