Eat crickets, learn about bugs at family event near Pasco. And it’s free

Learn about bugs and munch down on a snack of flavored crickets at a free family-friendly event near the Tri-Cities.

The annual bug day, featuring beetles, butterflies and other insects on land and water, will be held at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge from 9 a.m. to noon June 15.

The Bug Guru, Dale Jansons, will have live invertebrates on display. Nature stations, local naturalists’ collections, arts and crafts, and a guided nature walk are planned.

The refuge is southeast of Pasco just across the Snake River at 64 Maple St. in Burbank.