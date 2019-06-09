Tri-Cities Cancer Center plans a free day of inspiration and education for survivors

Can an organic food–based diet reduce cancer risk? A higher frequency of organic food consumption can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. If the findings are confirmed, promoting organic food consumption in the general population could be a promising preventive strategy against cancer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A higher frequency of organic food consumption can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. If the findings are confirmed, promoting organic food consumption in the general population could be a promising preventive strategy against cancer.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center plans a free day of education and inspiration June 15 for cancer survivors and those who support them.

Sessions are planned on nutrition, physical therapy and financial planning. The keynote speaker is Dr. Julie Gralow, a medical oncologist and author at the University of Washington.

Check in is at 9 a.m., with programs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick. Lunch will be provided.

Register at tccancer.org/hgh or at 509-737-3450.