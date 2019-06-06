Get your food truck fix at Southridge Sunset kickoff

Ninja Bistro offers taste of Asian fusion David Phongsa, a 2000 Pasco High graduate, describes the new food truck he just opened for the lunch crowd in Richland's John Dam Plaza. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Phongsa, a 2000 Pasco High graduate, describes the new food truck he just opened for the lunch crowd in Richland's John Dam Plaza.

Fourteen of the Mid-Columbia’s favorite food trucks will help kick off the 2019 Sunset at Southridge series of summer gatherings in Kennewick.

The season kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex with live entertainment by Eddie Manzanares and Cafe Blanco, family activities.

The lineup of food and beverage vendors includes Brothers Cheeseteaks, Delicious Crepes & Waffles, Doggie Style Gourmet, Don Taco, Fresh Out the Box, Frost Me Sweet, Grubbins, Jiggy’s Bacon Burgers, Kettle Corn Factory, Mami’s Spicy Ceviche, Ninja Bistro, Rollin’ Ice Cream, WE ice and z pizza.

Every vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes an entree, side and beverage as well as a ticket for a ride on the Gesa Carousel of Dreams.

Sunset at Southridge is held the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month from June to August.

The Southridge complex is at 2901 Southridge Blvd. Visit SunsetAtSouthridge.com for weekly updates.