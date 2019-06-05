Do you have what it takes to perform the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in public?

7-year old girl leaves players, fans stunned with amazing national anthem rendition 7-year-old girl Malea Emma left players and fans stunned with her rendition of the national anthem before the LA Galaxy hosted the Seattle Sounders on September 23. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 7-year-old girl Malea Emma left players and fans stunned with her rendition of the national anthem before the LA Galaxy hosted the Seattle Sounders on September 23.

The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo Association has good news for everyone who ever wanted to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” in public.

The association is accepting video auditions from individuals and groups to perform the national anthem at fair-related events, including concerts, rodeos, the demolition derby and other programs during fair week, Aug. 17-24.

Videos must include a performance of the first verse of the anthem and may not exceed two minutes in length. The tryout is open to residents of Benton and Franklin counties.

A parent or guardian may submit videos on behalf of performers under 18.

Call 509-222-3749 or email info@bentonfranklinfair.com for details.

Entry information is posted at bentonfranklinfair.com/f/46?m