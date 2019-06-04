Richland wants you to help cut heart attack deaths. Here’s how

Heart Safe Richland Training The City of Richland Fire & Emergency Services Department is launching Heart Safe Richland, an initiative to teach Hands-Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to Richland citizens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Richland Fire & Emergency Services Department is launching Heart Safe Richland, an initiative to teach Hands-Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to Richland citizens.

Richland has launched a new initiative to reduce the number of heart attack related deaths in the Tri-Cities.

Heart Safe Richland aims to educate at least 10 percent of Richland residents in how to perform hands-only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and how to use Automated External Defibrillators.

Richland firefighters will offer 30-minute training sessions at schools, businesses, organizations and homeowner associations.

Chief Joseph Middle School staff was to be trained Wednesday. On Thursday, city hall staff will be trained. Additional public sessions will be announced.

The training initiative comes on the heels of the Tri-City embrace of PulsePoint. PulsePoint is a free smartphone app designed to summon interim help to heart attack victims. The goal is to reduce heart attack deaths by starting CPR before ambulance crews arrive.

PulsePoint users sign up to be notified if help is needed near them. The fatality rate for heart attacks that occur outside of hospitals is 90 percent, according to the American Heart Association.

Visit heartsaferichland.com for information.