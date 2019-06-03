Prizes, glow hike and live reptiles. Mid-Columbia Libraries launches summer reading challenge

Lambs visit West Richland Library on first day of spring for story time activity Charity Cree, Mid-Columbia Libraries programs manager, talks about some popular visitors, a pair of lambs, scheduled for special story time activities during the first week of spring at local branches of the Mid-Columbia Libraries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charity Cree, Mid-Columbia Libraries programs manager, talks about some popular visitors, a pair of lambs, scheduled for special story time activities during the first week of spring at local branches of the Mid-Columbia Libraries.

The Mid-Columbia Libraries is offering prizes and a summer packed with activities for its annual summer reading challenge, Universe of Stories.

Children ages 12 and under who complete the challenge receive a free book. Teens and adults receive a book bag.

All finishers are eligible for grand prizes, such as a Nintendo Switch, Fuzzy Pets, Fingerlings collectibles, LEGO sets and more.

Visit midcolumbialibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or any branch to register. Those who register by June 28 are eligible to win a $50 Amazon gift card.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Activities include a Badger Mountain glow hike, live reptiles at all 12 library branches, a Pacific Science Space Odyssey Show and Science on Wheels activities.

There will be visits by authors and concerts by popular children’s bands Recess Monkey and indie rockers The Lucky Band.

Visit midcolumbialibraries.org/calendar for details.