Kids have places to be. Ben Franklin Transit has their back with summer passes on sale
Ben Franklin Transit fixed route bus service
Ben Franklin Transit is helping students get around town during the summer months with special deals.
Students can buy a one-time $25 pass that’s good for unlimited bus rides through Aug. 31. The Summer Youth Pass is available online and at BFT ticket outlets.
Students can also buy a day pass for $1 when they board a bus. The Dollar Day Pass is good for unlimited rides for that day.
Children under 5 always ride free on Ben Franklin Transit buses.
In addition to the summer fares for students, Ben Franklin Transit will run an hourly route between Three Rivers Transit Center in Kennewick and The REACH Museum at the west end of Columbia Park June 17-Aug. 25.
