Tri-Cities celebrates Pride Scenes from Tri-Cities Pride Festival at Volunteer Park in Pasco.

Blue Amber Belly Dancers Brishaen, left, and Lulu Martin perform during the Tri-Cities Pride Festival at Volunteer Park in Pasco on Saturday.

The free event was family friendly and included live entertainment, food trucks, belly dancers, a drag show, inflatables and exhibitors.

