This Pasco field trip leaves no child inside

Marie Curie STEM students learn at Confluence Outdoors program Lily Hart, Confluence program coordinator, explains about the non-profit's Confluence Outdoors program that students from Marie Curie STEM School in Pasco took part in at Sacajawea State Park.

Fourth-grader Carlos Ortuno works on his charcoal rubbing of a fish during a Friday field trip to Sacajawea State Park in Pasco as part of the Confluence Outdoors program.

About 240 fourth- and fifth-graders from Marie Curie STEM School in Pasco took part in the two-day event designed to connect student and teachers with Native American artists and educators to learn about history, cultures and ecology on the Columbia River system.

The program is funded by the State of Washington’s No Child Left Inside program.

