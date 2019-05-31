Local
This Pasco field trip leaves no child inside
Marie Curie STEM students learn at Confluence Outdoors program
Fourth-grader Carlos Ortuno works on his charcoal rubbing of a fish during a Friday field trip to Sacajawea State Park in Pasco as part of the Confluence Outdoors program.
About 240 fourth- and fifth-graders from Marie Curie STEM School in Pasco took part in the two-day event designed to connect student and teachers with Native American artists and educators to learn about history, cultures and ecology on the Columbia River system.
The program is funded by the State of Washington’s No Child Left Inside program.
