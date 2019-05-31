YMCA preschool rooms get color makeover

YMCA preschool room color makeover Executive director Steve Howland of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities explains a volunteer effort to paint the preschool rooms at their Kennewick and Richland locations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Executive director Steve Howland of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities explains a volunteer effort to paint the preschool rooms at their Kennewick and Richland locations.

Volunteers Juan Avila, left, of KionaWest, and Tristan Crandlemire with Sherwin-Williams in the Tri-Cities paint preschool rooms Friday at the Richland building of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities as part of the annual National Painting Week community service project.

About 16 community members helped spread about 40 gallons of donated paint inside the Kennewick and Richland YMCA locations.

The preschool rooms had not been painted in more than a decade, said a news release.

