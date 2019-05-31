Mini Cooper crushed, 2 drivers hurt in Highway 240 rear-end crash near Richland

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Benton City woman remained hospitalized Friday after her Mini Cooper was hit from behind on Highway 240 west of Richland.

Janice S. Harmon, 62, had stopped on the highway Thursday afternoon to turn left onto Highway 225 when her car was rear-ended by a westbound Honda Accord, said the Washington State Patrol.

The other driver, Gabriel I. Verduzco, 20, of Mattawa, also was hurt.

Both were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Verduzco, who was cited for second-degree negligent driving, was later released. Harmon was listed in stable condition Friday.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, said the WSP.