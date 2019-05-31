Local
Here’s what’s causing that smoky haze over the Tri-Cities
Smoke from Canada is making Tri-City skies hazy on Friday, but most of the drifting smoke is fouling air well to the east of the Tri-Cities.
More than two dozen fires are burning in Canada’s Alberta province and 10,000 people have been forced from their homes, The Associated Press reported.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fire and smoke mapping system also showed a fire burning north of Moses Lake Friday morning.
Despite the haze, Tri-Cities air quality remained rated as good Friday morning, according to information from the Benton Clean Air Agency.
The worst of the smoke from Canada was hitting Montana and North Dakota.
It’s not clear if the light winds expected this week will freshen the air around the Mid-Columbia.
