Here’s what’s causing that smoky haze over the Tri-Cities

Here’s how to prepare for wildfire smoke and the unhealthy air it brings Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.

Smoke from Canada is making Tri-City skies hazy on Friday, but most of the drifting smoke is fouling air well to the east of the Tri-Cities.

More than two dozen fires are burning in Canada’s Alberta province and 10,000 people have been forced from their homes, The Associated Press reported.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fire and smoke mapping system also showed a fire burning north of Moses Lake Friday morning.

Despite the haze, Tri-Cities air quality remained rated as good Friday morning, according to information from the Benton Clean Air Agency.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The worst of the smoke from Canada was hitting Montana and North Dakota.

It’s not clear if the light winds expected this week will freshen the air around the Mid-Columbia.