Richland fun run will raise money for African water projects
Hope Outfitters, a Tri-City clothing retailer that donates profits to charity, is sponsoring a 5K fun run Saturday in Richland to benefit Lifewater International.
The Christian water charity brings clean drinking water to remote villages in Africa. Organizers hope to raise at least $12,000, the amount it takes to develop and maintain a well.
The fun run begins at 10:30 a.m. at Columbia Point Park. The entry fee is $25 for adults and $50 for families.
Register online at HopeOutfitters.com and click on Run 4 Hope. Registrations will be accepted on site starting at 8:30 a.m.
The event includes family friendly activities, including bounce houses, a children’s obstacle course and hot dog lunches for $3.
All proceeds will go to Lifewater.
