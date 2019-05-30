Richland fun run will raise money for African water projects

Why giving to others makes us feel good Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.

Hope Outfitters, a Tri-City clothing retailer that donates profits to charity, is sponsoring a 5K fun run Saturday in Richland to benefit Lifewater International.

The Christian water charity brings clean drinking water to remote villages in Africa. Organizers hope to raise at least $12,000, the amount it takes to develop and maintain a well.

The fun run begins at 10:30 a.m. at Columbia Point Park. The entry fee is $25 for adults and $50 for families.

Register online at HopeOutfitters.com and click on Run 4 Hope. Registrations will be accepted on site starting at 8:30 a.m.

The event includes family friendly activities, including bounce houses, a children’s obstacle course and hot dog lunches for $3.

All proceeds will go to Lifewater.