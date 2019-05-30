Fish for free in Washington state. No license needed for 1 weekend

Watch Boise man’s reaction to reeling in 19-pound fish Jason Waidelich snagged a massive rainbow trout in the Boise River on Tuesday afternoon. His wife, Bambi, said the couple hopes it's a record-breaker. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jason Waidelich snagged a massive rainbow trout in the Boise River on Tuesday afternoon. His wife, Bambi, said the couple hopes it's a record-breaker.

No fishing license will be needed to fish in Washington in the second weekend in June.

The annual free fishing weekend is set for June 8-9.

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says options include fishing for shad on the Columbia River and trout in lowland lakes and rivers. Bass, crappie, perch and other warmwater fish also are biting in lakes throughout the state.

Although anglers won’t need a license, they still need to follow fishing rules, including size limits, bag limits and catch record card requirements.





Tips on fishing are available at www.youtube.com/thewdfw.

For the latest fishing regulations by individual lakes, rivers and streams, get the free “Fish Washington” app. Fishing regulations also are posted at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.