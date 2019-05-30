Local
Wildland firefighting classroom goes up in smoke
Sixteen new firefighter recruits from Kennewick, Pasco and Richland fire departments as well as their instructors take part Thursday in a hands-on wildland firefighting class.
The class was held in a vacant field near the Benton County Emergency Management building on Truman Avenue in Richland.
The students first used hand tools to dig a line in the dirt around the perimeter before lighting it on fire as the culmination of classroom studies.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
