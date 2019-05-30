Wildland firefighting classroom goes up in smoke

Classroom for Tri-City firefighter recruits goes up in smoke Firefighter Collin McCabe of the Richland Fire Department talks about a hands-on wildland firefighting class for 16 new firefighter recruits held in Richland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighter Collin McCabe of the Richland Fire Department talks about a hands-on wildland firefighting class for 16 new firefighter recruits held in Richland.

Sixteen new firefighter recruits from Kennewick, Pasco and Richland fire departments as well as their instructors take part Thursday in a hands-on wildland firefighting class.

The class was held in a vacant field near the Benton County Emergency Management building on Truman Avenue in Richland.

The students first used hand tools to dig a line in the dirt around the perimeter before lighting it on fire as the culmination of classroom studies.

