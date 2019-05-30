Local
Help for Medicare and Medicaid coverage issues available at new Tri-Cities office
Community Health Plan of Washington explained
A nonprofit organization is opening an office in the Tri-Cities that will provide help to people with Medicare and Medicaid health care coverage.
The new office is part of Community Health Plan of Washington’s efforts to ensure that people have the local access they need to help navigate the health systems.
Employees there will focus on community liaison, care coordination, clinical quality improvement and provider support.
The office is within the Tri-Cities Community Health at 800 W. Court St., Pasco.
It will hold a grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. May 31.
The office will be open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call customer service at 800-440-1561.
