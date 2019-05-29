Woman hit by car, despite flashing yellow lights at a Kennewick crosswalk

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A woman was hit by a car as she was crossing West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick in a marked crosswalk Wednesday afternoon.

Shelayne Six, 28, was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

She was crossing Clearwater near North Arthur Street and flashing yellow lights were on at the crosswalk to alert drivers to stop just before 3:30 p.m., according to police reports.

She had been bicycling, but information was not immediately available about whether she was walking her bike across the street or riding it. Bikes should be walked in crosswalks.

Witnesses said most traffic had stopped at the crosswalk but Jose Rubalcaba, 59, was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her.

Police photos show cracks covering much of the driver’s side lower windshield of his PT Cruiser.