Local
Shelby Mustang nearly sets record as Tri-City classic car auction is roaring success
New Northwest auction spotlights collector cars
The 1968 candy apple red Shelby Mustang was the star of the inaugural Northwest Classic Car Auction over Memorial Day weekend.
It did not disappoint.
The flashy, limited-edition GT500KR sport coupe sold for $200,000, plus a $20,000 buyer’s premium. That was well above the reserve its Tri-City owners were willing to accept.
And it was the second-highest price ever paid for that particular model of Shelby.
The record is $240,000 for a car autographed by the late Carroll Shelby.
The sellers weren’t the only ones thrilled with the outcome of a new auction pioneered by Pasco-based Trucks and Auto Auction, a division of Musser Bros. Auctions.
Auction was a screaming success
Owner Jake Musser called his first venture into classic car auctions a screaming success. The family expects to make it an annual Memorial Day event.
Musser auctioned off more than 60 classic vehicles, muscle cars, trucks and collectibles last weekend, bringing in more than $1.4 million.
More than 450 people attended in person and 875 registered to bid, including online bidders scattered across the country.
Musser said the Washington auction proved it can attract the right buyers.
A highly customized 1951 Mercury sold for $93,500, well above expectations.
Its late owner, Bob Carter, consigned it to Musser shortly before his death. Carter’s name will grace the Show and Shine Car Show that will precede future events.
Musser said 40 classic car owners have signaled they’re interested in being part of the 2020 auction.
Another Shelby next year
Shelby Mustang lovers will be happy to know Musser met another Shelby owner the day after the auction.
The 1968 car isn’t quite the same as the “KR” edition that sold Saturday, but it’s headed to the block next year.
The classic car auction will be paired with what Musser is calling a “Big Boy Toy Auction,” to be held around Labor Day.
It will highlight classic cars as well as unique vehicles, four-wheel vehicles, motorcycles, boats and other toys.
The classic car auction is an extension of the Musser family’s vehicle auction line.
Every other Tuesday evening, it auctions trade-ins, repossessed vehicles and government surplus vehicles at its newly built auction facility at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.
Full auction results are available at mbauction.com and include the 10 percent buyer’s premium assessed on winning bids.
Comments