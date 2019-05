New Richland City Hall opens for business The new $20 million Richland city hall building at 625 Swift Blvd. opens its doors for city business for the first time. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new $20 million Richland city hall building at 625 Swift Blvd. opens its doors for city business for the first time.

Richland’s new $20 million city hall on Swift Boulevard, built by contractor Leone & Keebler of Spokane, opened Tuesday one block west of the old city hall.

The three-story, 40,000-square-foot building houses about 90 employees.

A grand opening is set for 4-6 p.m. on June 10.

