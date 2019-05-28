Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson to speak at Tri-Cities events this week

How to respond if you receive a robocall Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will speak in the Tri-Cities this week at a political dinner, a chamber of commerce event and an AARP forum on protecting yourself from robocalls and scams.

He will give the keynote speech at the Benton County Democrats annual banquet, which begins at 5:30 p.m. May 29 at the Columbia Center Red Lion in Kennewick. Visit bencodems.org for information. Tickets will not be available at the door.

On Thursday, he will speak at the Tri-Cities Latino Community Network, a partnership of the Mid-Columbia libraries and the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, from 11:45 to 12:15 p.m. at the Kennewick branch, 1620 Union St.

There will be a brief question and answer session. The event is free and open to the public.

Ferguson also will be part of an AARP program Friday at the Three Rivers Convention Center to help citizens protect themselves from robocalls and scammers.

The program is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes lunch. Ferguson is to speak about 9:50 a.m. Advanced registration is required. Call 877-926-8300.