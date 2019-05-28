This homegrown coffee chain is on a growth spurt. More shops coming to Tri-Cities and Spokane

Roasters Coffee newest location Excavation has started for the newest Roasters Coffee location near the roundabout at West 27th Avenue and South Vancouver Street in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Excavation has started for the newest Roasters Coffee location near the roundabout at West 27th Avenue and South Vancouver Street in Kennewick.

Roasters Coffee, the homegrown coffee chain led by founder Wes Heyden, celebrates its 10th anniversary with plans for three new locations in the Tri-Cities and a big push into Spokane.

The renewed growth spurt comes after Heyden and his team took a pause in 2018 to focus on systems and operations for its growing network of coffee shops, to trim costs to offset minimum wage hikes and to manage the fallout after a contractor that built one of its buildings filed for bankruptcy.

Seven months ago, the company moved into new corporate quarters near its Columbia Center drive-through in Kennewick. And it’s ready for its next big push.

The newest Roasters will be in Kennewick at the roundabout at West 27th Avenue and Vancouver, and in south Richland at Steptoe Street near Clearwater Avenue, and at the site of a former convenience store at Leslie and Gage.

The Leslie and Gage outlet is tentative with a scheduled opening date of next year or 2021.

The expansion will push Roasters to 14 locations — 13 in the Tri-Cities and one in Walla Walla.

Wes and Shannon Heyden are the owners of Roasters Coffee. Courtesy Jennifer Colton-Jones

Roasters is also venturing into franchising as it builds its business and brand beyond the Mid-Columbia.

Heyden is teaming with a Roasters barista to open a shop in Airway Heights, near Spokane.

The barista is a long-time employee and trusted friend who spent four years saving up money to venture out on his own.

Airway Heights will be the company’s first franchise spot but not the last. Heyden envisions expanding the brand through franchise partnerships with entrepreneurs who have worked for the company and understand its culture.

A second Spokane location is planned for Northwest Boulevard, one of the city’s major corridors.

Scouting for new coffee hot spots

For Heyden, scouting locations is a favorite activity. He said he’s visited Spokane about 40 times, looking for the right mix of traffic, access and demographics.

Spokane isn’t the only Eastern Washington city with a Roasters in the wings.

Heyden purchased a site in Yakima’s Nob Hill district and has a location in mind for Hermiston, which has long asked for a Roasters. Moses Lake is also on his radar.





Heyden said the goal is about 25 locations by 2025. Spokane alone could support 10 to 15, he said.

Heyden formed Roasters in 2009. Financed largely with credit cards, he opened his first spot in Pasco, later expanding to spots in Kennewick and Richland.

Barista Blake Clatterbuck makes a beverage at Roasters Coffee in Kennewick. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Business was slow to start.

But by 2015, the economy had revived, the Tri-City population was growing and Roasters was carving a niche selling consistent, high quality coffee.

Heyden said learning by doing was his greatest teacher, along with the encouragement of Tim Bush, a Tri-City businessman who mentored Heyden as he built the business.

Between 2015 and 2018, it leveraged bank debt and company funds to open six coffee shops. The rapid expansion tested the limits of its start-up culture, prompting a year of internal focus.

For Heyden, it’s about striking the right balance of culture and building a brand the community trusts.

The company’s executives began with Roasters as baristas. He’s proud to have created a company that offers employees career track jobs. His own children, both teens, work for the family-owned business.

2018 was a particularly challenging year.

Roasters Coffee’s 10th store at 3205 Kennedy Rd. in West Richland. File Tri-City Herald

Vandervert Construction, the Spokane general contractor that built its West Richland location at Keene and Kennedy, filed for bankruptcy. Roasters had paid its bills, but the subcontractors didn’t get their money and filed liens.

It was difficult, but Roasters paid for the work a second time.

“What it taught me is if you make the best, most-balanced decision, it always comes back as a benefit,” he said.





Heyden said his long-term plan is to keep Roasters as a tightly-held company owned by his family and the extended franchise family.

After 10 years, Roasters has emerged as a young but maturing business.

“We’re starting to believe in our own potential,” Heyden said.