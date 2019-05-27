Man arrested after threatening a Kennewick officer with a large rock

A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening a Kennewick police officer with a large rock Sunday afternoon. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening a Kennewick police officer with a large rock Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs in the area of West Clearwater Avenue and North Kellogg Street just after 1 p.m.

An officer arrived and saw Ryne Heintz, 37, step into traffic several times, according to police reports.

When the officer approached him, Heintz became agitated and picked up a large rock and began moving toward the officer, according to police reports.

Heintz ignored commands to drop the rock, according to police reports.

The officer was able to get the rock away from Heintz without injuring either of them.

Heintz was taken to a hospital because of his behavior and then booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Kennewick police said several people offered help to the officer during the incident.