Sleeping man hit by a train when his truck rolls onto some tracks in Benton County

A train hit a pickup with a man sleeping inside along the Columbia River early Monday. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office

A freight train slammed into a camper’s pickup that was partly on the tracks early Memorial Day, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28-year-old man inside was flown to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and is expected to survive, according to sheriff’s reports.

A father and son had gone camping in a remote area of the county along the Columbia River a couple of miles east of McNary Dam in southern Benton County.

They were rained on during the night and the son got into the pickup to get warm.

He fell asleep and the pickup apparently rolled down a hill shortly before 4 a.m., coming to a stop with the front end on the railroad tracks, said Benton County Sgt. John Thompson.

The train crashed into the front end of the pickup, pushing the truck off the tracks and causing it to roll.

Railroad employees reported the collision to law enforcement.

The name of the 28-year-old and the railroad company involved were not immediately available on Monday.

He may have been visiting from the Boise area, according to law enforcement reports.