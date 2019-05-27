Know someone who needs a free smoke alarm or help installing one? Red Cross can help

Save a life: volunteer to install free smoke alarms American Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms and provide fire safety information. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK American Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms and provide fire safety information.

The American Red Cross is offering free smoke alarms and installation to residents of the Tri-City region who otherwise would go unprotected.

The limited number of alarms are available to those who cannot afford to purchase them or who are physically unable to install them.

Community members who know someone who needs smoke alarms or a volunteer to help install them are asked to register households at GetA SmokeAlarm.org.

Having a smoke alarm in a home can cut the risk of death from a fire in half, according to the Red Cross.