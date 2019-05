Hundreds arrive at Columbia Park in Kennewick to participate in the Water Lantern Festival on Saturday. Participants decorated their lanterns, some wrote messages of hope and others memoralized their loved ones. The event also had dj playing a music and food trucks were available at the event. Tri-City Herald

Hundreds arrive at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Saturday night for the Water Lantern Festival.

Participants decorated lanterns, some wrote messages of hope and others memorialized their loved ones.

At sunset they launched the glowing biodegradable lanterns on the fishing pond.

The event also offered music and food trucks.