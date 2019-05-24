Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson to headline Tri-Cities Democrats dinner

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Associated Press File

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will give the keynote speech at the Benton County Democrats annual Norm and Shirley Miller Leadership banquet.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m., May 29, at the Columbia Center Red Lion in Kennewick.

Tickets are $75, or $60 for seniors 60 and over. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Visit bencodems.org for information.

The party will present Carl Baker with the Norm and Shirley Democratic Leadership Award, given for dedication and commitment to the party.