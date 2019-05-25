Tri-Cities area is seeing a growing drug addiction crisis. Forum to address some solutions

Lead advocate of Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition Michele Gerber is president of the recently founded Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition. She's the driving force behind the citizen group formed to combat addiction and advocate for recovery on a local level. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michele Gerber is president of the recently founded Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition. She's the driving force behind the citizen group formed to combat addiction and advocate for recovery on a local level.

A public forum on the Tri-City area’s drug addiction problem and potential solutions is planned by the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition.

It will be 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the HUB auditorium of Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road, Richland.

Speakers will range from local sheriffs to a doctor. There will be time for the public to ask questions.

The recovery coalition is a new Tri-Cities-area nonprofit working to expand opportunities for recovery from addiction, to remove barriers to recovery, and to promote understanding and remove the stigma of the disease of substance use disorder.