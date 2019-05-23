Benton-Franklin Council of Governments has a new leader

Stephanie Seamans has been named executive director of the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments. Courtesy Benton-Franklin Council of Governments

Stephanie Seamans has been named executive director of the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments.

The council provides a regional forum for 17 local counties, cities ports and other agencies to collaborate on transportation as well as economic and community planning.

Seamans is a Tri-City native who earned a degree in accounting from the University of Idaho. A Certified Public Accountant, she spent 15 years in Pendleton, where she worked in tribal economic development for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

She joined the council of governments after returning to the Tri-Cities in 2015, and became interim executive director in October.