An Air Force sergeant from Basin City is honored for saving lives

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright with honoree Master Sgt. Christopher Engelke and his wife Jenna-Brie. Courtesy Geico

A former Basin City resident has been recognized for helping to save lives when he came upon a four-car collision in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Engelke helped several injured people, including a pregnant woman.

His actions earned him a 2018 Geico Military Service Award, which came with an honorarium of $2,500 and a recent trip to Washington, D.C., with activities that included a visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Engelke grew up on a Franklin County farm and joined the Air Force looking for a career that was similarly hard but rewarding, he said.

Engelke is superintendent of regional dispatch for the Cheyenne Mountain Fire Emergency Services Flight, 721st Civil Engineer Squadron, 721st Mission Support Group at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station in Colorado Springs.