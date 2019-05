Hands-on CPR Challenge event in Finley Teacher Jennifer Ward explains why River View High students practiced their compression-only CPR technique during a CPR Challenge event held at the school in Finley. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Teacher Jennifer Ward explains why River View High students practiced their compression-only CPR technique during a CPR Challenge event held at the school in Finley.

Katie Busch, left, an emergency medical technician with American Medical Response, helps River View High sophomore Andrew Miles and Gracie Boyd practice a compression-only technique during a CPR Challenge event at the school in Finley.

The event was held in conjunction with National Emergency Services Week.

Teacher Jennifer Ward said 192 students took part.

