Memorial service planned in Kennewick for people grieving a loved one

Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here.

Chaplaincy Health Care plans a memorial service open to anyone who is remembering a loved one who has died.

Those who attend are invited to bring a picture or small memento to display that will be returned at the end of the service.

Music, prayer, candle lighting and a chance to share the name of the person being remembered are planned.

The service, which is held twice a year, will be 7-8 p.m. May 30, with a reception to follow. It will be at The Garden, 6811 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick.