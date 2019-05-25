Local
Memorial service planned in Kennewick for people grieving a loved one
Chaplaincy Health Care plans a memorial service open to anyone who is remembering a loved one who has died.
Those who attend are invited to bring a picture or small memento to display that will be returned at the end of the service.
Music, prayer, candle lighting and a chance to share the name of the person being remembered are planned.
The service, which is held twice a year, will be 7-8 p.m. May 30, with a reception to follow. It will be at The Garden, 6811 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick.
