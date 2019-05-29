Local
Time out for a little sunbathing
Watch red-eared slider turtles in Columbia Park
A group of red-eared slider turtles share a partially submerged log while sunbathing to regulate their body temperature at the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick.
The turtles, with small, red stripes on their heads, are often seen sliding quickly off rocks and logs into the water.
Friday is expected to be even hotter with the top daytime high expected near 91, said the National Weather Service. It might cool down a couple degrees this weekend but it should be sunny.
