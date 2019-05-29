Time out for a little sunbathing

Watch red-eared slider turtles in Columbia Park Red-eared slider turtles share a partially submerged log while sunbathing on a recent sunny day at the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Red-eared slider turtles share a partially submerged log while sunbathing on a recent sunny day at the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick.

A group of red-eared slider turtles share a partially submerged log while sunbathing to regulate their body temperature at the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick.

The turtles, with small, red stripes on their heads, are often seen sliding quickly off rocks and logs into the water.

Friday is expected to be even hotter with the top daytime high expected near 91, said the National Weather Service. It might cool down a couple degrees this weekend but it should be sunny.

