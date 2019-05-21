Solferino Homes creditors get new court date to face bankrupt Tri-Cities home builder

Solferino Homes, also known as M|S Homes, of Kennewick, filed for protection from creditors in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Eastern Washington. Tri-City Herald

Creditors of Solferino Homes Inc. will get another chance to face the bankrupt home builder.

John Munding, the bankruptcy trustee for the Solferino Homes liquidation, set a 10 a.m., June 11 hearing for creditors.

The session is a continuation of the original April 30 hearing and will be at the Richland Federal Building, 825 Jadwin Ave., Room G-55.

Dozens of creditors crowded the original hearing and were left frustrated when they were unable to confront Solferino.

During the short April hearing, Mundy required Solferino Homes to provide a series of personal and business documents that suggest the trustee is looking for an explanation for the collapse of the business.

Solferino Homes, also known as M|S Homes, owned by Marco Solferino of West Richland, filed to liquidate under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in March.

High-end custom homes

The company listed $9.2 million in liabilities and just $1.1 million in assets. In its petition, Solferino Homes indicated unsecured creditors are unlikely to collect what they are owed.

Solferino Homes has filed for protection from creditors in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. This partially built home at 508 Fererra Lane in south Richland is listed in court papers as an asset. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The company, which specialized in high-end custom homes and was featured in the Parade of Homes, owed money to subcontractors and to several home buyers, who were left owing money on loans for homes that weren’t built or were partly built.

Solferino had previously filed for bankruptcy in Western Washington in 1997, the same year he formed his home building business in the Tri-Cities.

Kennewick attorney William Hames represents the home builder.