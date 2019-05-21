Time to get ready for summer weather. Here’s when some Tri-Cities splash pads open

The ABCs of Sun Protection SPF, UVA, UVB...what do they all mean? Know the buzzwords and facts needed to protect yourself from the harmful rays of the sun. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK SPF, UVA, UVB...what do they all mean? Know the buzzwords and facts needed to protect yourself from the harmful rays of the sun.

Summer kicks off in Kennewick this weekend with the opening of the splash pads at Columbia Park, Highlands Grand Park, Underwood Park and Southridge Sports and Events Complex.

The kid-friendly splash pads open Saturday for the 2019 summer season. Ongoing hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Southridge splash pad could be delayed by construction of shade structures.

Check the Kennewick Parks and Recreation Facebook page for updates @KennewickParksRecreation.