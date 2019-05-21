Local
Time to get ready for summer weather. Here’s when some Tri-Cities splash pads open
Summer kicks off in Kennewick this weekend with the opening of the splash pads at Columbia Park, Highlands Grand Park, Underwood Park and Southridge Sports and Events Complex.
The kid-friendly splash pads open Saturday for the 2019 summer season. Ongoing hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Southridge splash pad could be delayed by construction of shade structures.
Check the Kennewick Parks and Recreation Facebook page for updates @KennewickParksRecreation.
