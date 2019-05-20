Local
Mentally ill inmates in Tri-Cities may have charges dismissed. Learn about the jail program
A Lourdes Health program to help people with mental illness in the Benton and Franklin counties jails will be explained at a public presentation Tuesday in Richland.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Tri-Cities is presenting the program on jail diversion.
Speakers are Gordon Cable, the Lourdes director of outpatient services, and Adriana Mercado, care coordinator for the jail diversion program and a crisis counselor for Lourdes Health Crisis Services.
The jail diversion program identifies people in jail with behavioral health conditions if an issue of competency is raised.
Charges may be dismissed, at least initially, as the person is provided resources for recovery.
The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lourdes Counseling Center conference room, 1175 Carondelet Drive, Richland.
