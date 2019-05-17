Local
‘Shakespeare’s Star Wars’ author to visit Kennewick library
Ian Doescher, author of the New York Times best-selling “William Shakespeare’s Star Wars” series, will speak at the main Kennewick branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries on Saturday.
Doescher released his latest work, the “Pop Shakespeare” series, in April.
He will give a presentation at 3 p.m. followed by a book signing. The event is free and open to all. His books will be available for sale.
The library is at 1620 S. Union St.
