‘Shakespeare’s Star Wars’ author to visit Kennewick library

A student laughs as Ian Doescher, author of “William Shakespeare’s Star Wars,” signs a book after an assembly at Housel Middle School in Prosser in 2015. Tri-City Herald

Ian Doescher, author of the New York Times best-selling “William Shakespeare’s Star Wars” series, will speak at the main Kennewick branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries on Saturday.

Doescher released his latest work, the “Pop Shakespeare” series, in April.

He will give a presentation at 3 p.m. followed by a book signing. The event is free and open to all. His books will be available for sale.

The library is at 1620 S. Union St.