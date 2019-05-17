A number of intriguing races develop in the Tri-Cities area as election filing week closes

How to file for office in Washington state Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state.

Filing week for the 2019 election closed with a bang as dozens of last-minute filers added their name to the list of candidates for 102 nonpartisan races in the Mid-Columbia this year.





Friday was the deadline to file.

The Benton and Franklin county auditors reported a collective 150 candidates filed for election in 91 posts, leaving 11 without any candidates. That’s down from 30 no-candidate races at mid-week.

The week ended on a sad note with the death of Kennewick Councilman and former mayor Steve Young, 69. He died Thursday, two days after he filed for re-election to his at-large seat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton said Young’s name will appear on the primary ballot, together with five other candidates. Lindy Verhei and Radona “Liz” Devereaux filed Monday to challenge Young.

James “Jim” Millbauer, former Kennewick Mayor Vic Epperly and Russel Del Gesso filed Friday.





That’s not even the most crowded race of the 2019 season.

The Position 6 Kennewick Council seat being vacated by Paul Parish drew seven candidates. In Richland, three city council races have three or more candidates.

In Pasco, only the seat being vacated by Mayor Matt Watkins drew three candidates.

Three Kennewick School Board races will have primaries, along with two for Richland School Board.

The Aug. 6 primary will narrow the field going into the Nov. 7 general election.

Here’s the final list of candidates who filed this week, with new additions in italics:





City Councils

Kennewick, Pos. 5, Chuck Torelli, incumbent, Chariss Warner, challenger, Brandon Pocasangre, challenger

Kennewick, Pos. 6 (open), Brad Beauchamp, Jourdan Nicholls, Rich Bilskis, David Spaulding, Ed Pacheco, Brian Griffin, Uby Creek

Kennewick, Pos. 7, Lindy Verhei, Radona “Liz” Devereaux, James “Jim” Millbauer, Vic Epperly, Russel Del Gesso. Incumbent Steve Young’s name will remain on the ballot although he died Thursday.

Pasco, Pos. 2, Ruben Alvarado, incumbent

Pasco, Pos. 5, David Milne, incumbent, Isaac “Ike” Myhrum, challenger

Pasco, Pos. 7 (open), Zahra Roach, Patrick Guettner, Abel Campos

Richland, Pos. 1, Kalen Finn, challenger, Robert Thompson, incumbent, Wendi Warner, challenger, Lillian “Randy” Slovic, challenger

Richland, Pos. 2, Brad Anderson, incumbent, Larry Stanley, challenger, Shir Regev, challenger

Richland, Pos. 5, Phillip R. Lemley, incumbent, Mike Luzzo, challenger, Lisa Thomas, challenger, Kurt H. Maier, challenger

Richland, Pos. 6, Terry Christensen, incumbent, Kyle Palmer, challenger

West Richland, Pos. 5, David M. Fetto, incumbent





West Richland, Pos. 6, Fred Brink, incumbent

West Richland, Pos. 7, Ken Stoker, incumbent, Kate Moran, challenger

Benton City Mayor, Linda Lehman, incumbent, David Sandretto, challenger

Benton City, Pos. 3 (open), John Derderian, Manny Quintero, Ashley Morrison





Benton City, Pos. 4, Keila Gordon, Connie Meredith

Benton City, Pos. 5, Michelle McLeod, challenger, Jake Mokler, incumbent

Prosser Mayor, Randy Taylor, incumbent; Prosser, Pos. 4, Robert Elder, incumbent, Robert McGraw, challenger; Pos. 5, Mary Ruth Edwards, incumbent; Pos. 6, Steven Becken, incumbent; Pos. 7, Stephanie Groom, incumbent; Connell, Pos. 5, Ray H. Minor, incumbent; KaTrina Kunkel, challenger; Pos. 6, Jesse Mandler, Shelly Oelkers Harper; Kahlotus, Pos. 4, Corrected Jim Hagans, incumbent; Pos. 5, James D. Herron; Pos. 6, Shirley Ayers, incumbent; Mesa, Pos. 1, Jim Cronenwett, incumbent, Chiloe Chervenell, challenger; Pos. 2, No candidate; Pos. 3, Elizabeth Castro, incumbent; Pos. 4, Merlin Giesbrecht, incumbent

School Boards

Kennewick, Pos. 3, Ron Mabry, incumbent, Tony M. Ashton, challenger, Wende Carlisle, challenger

Kennewick, Pos. 4, James Langford, David Chumney,



Michael Connors

Kennewick, Pos. 5, Patrick “Pat” Mastaler, Diane Sundvik, Frank Cowing

Pasco, Pos. 1, Scott Lehrman, incumbent, Donna Watts, challenger

Pasco, Pos. 2, Steven Castellano, Jesse Campos, challenger

Richland, Pos. 3, Rick Donahoe, Matthew J. Bishop

Richland, Pos. 4 (open), Jay Clough, Lloyd Becker, Ron Higgins, Kari Williams

Richland, Pos. 5, Jill M. Oldson, Rama Devagupta, Lori Wasner

Finley, Pos. 1, Dawn Senger; Pos. 2, No candidate; Pos. 3, Julie Bussell, incumbent; Pos 4, Tim Goforth; Grandview, Pos. 1, Antonio E. Sanchez, incumbent; Pos. 3, Elizabeth Alba, incumbent; Pos 4, Jessica Trevino, incumbent; Kiona-Benton City, Pos. 1, Julie Rheinschmidt;Pos. 4, Dale Thornton; Kahlotus, Pos. 1, Melanie Ayers; Kahlotus, Pos. 4, Arthur Roach; North Franklin, Pos. 1, Patricia “Patti” Walker, incumbent; Pos. 2, Terry A. Utecht, incumbent; Pos. 5, Jon Fox

Othello, Pos. 2, Rob Simmons, incumbent, Sharon Schutte, challenger; Pos. 4, Isauro “JR” Pruneda, Lindsy Mollotte Prows; Pos. 5, Roger R. Durkee, Miguel “Mike” Garza; Paterson, Pos. 3, Ryan Munn; Pos. 4, Sarah Maddox, incumbent; Pos. 5: Taryn Hartley; Prosser, Pos. 1, Margaret “Peggy” Douglas; Pos. 2, Andy Howe, incumbent; Pos. 5, Scott Hunt; Star, Pos. 1, Reed Wiswall, incumbent; Pos. 2, L. Wade Van Hollebeke, incumbent; Pos. 3, Nicole Van Hollebeke, incumbent; Washtucna, Pos. 1 and 3, No candidates

Ports

Port of Benton, Pos. 1, Roy Keck, incumbent, Bill O’Neil, challenger; Port of Kennewick, Pos. 2, Thomas Moak, incumbent, VJ Meadows, challenger; Port of Pasco, Pos. 2, Jean Ryckman, incumbent; Port of Kahlotus, Pos. 1, Richard E. Halversen, incumbent

Fire Districts

Benton Fire 1, Pos. 3, Scott Carpenter, David Jenkins, John Christenson; Benton Fire 2, Pos. 2, Steve Rouse; Benton Fire 4, Pos. 2, Ralph Russell, incumbent, Garrett Goodwin, challenger; Benton Fire 5, Pos. 2, Wayne Mercer; Benton Fire 6, Pos. 2, No candidate; West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Pos. 1, Max E. Benitz Jr., incumbent; West Benton Pos. 2, Shane Williams, incumbent; Franklin Fire 1, Pos. 2, Cullen Klindworth; Pos. 3, Matthew B. Smith; Franklin Fire 2, Pos. 3, Todd Van Hollebeke; Pos. 5, No candidate.; Pos. 4, Only candidate withdrew; Franklin Fire 3, Pos. 2, Gary W. Larsen, incumbent; Franklin Fire 4, Pos. 3, Galen Koelzer; Franklin Fire 5, Positions 1, 2 and 3, No candidates

Specialty

Benton County Well Water, Pos. 1, Only candidate withdrew; Pos. 2, Randy Mercer; Plymouth Water, Pos. 2, Austin Wyatt; Tri-City Estates Water, Pos. 2, Rick Jansons; Basin City Water-Sewer, Pos. 1, No candidate; Kennewick Public Hospital, Pos. 4, Steve Blodgett, incumbent; Pos. 5, Wanda Briggs, incumbent; Pos. 6, Rick Reil, incumbent; Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 4, Brandon Bowden; Pos. 5, Glenn M. Bestebreur, incumbent; Pos. 6, Stephen Kenny, incumbent; Franklin Hospital 1, Pos. 2, No candidate; Pos. 1, Connie Smith, incumbent; Pos. 3, Lori Stiner, incumbent