Ex-Trump Defense Secretary Mattis back at Tri-Cities Food Bank. VJ Meadows is new director

James Mattis, U.S. secretary of defense, visited Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland in 2018. Mattis grew up in Richland and attended the school. Richland School District

Jim Mattis has rejoined the board of the Tri-Cities Food Bank, one of several posts the retired Marine general and Richland native left when President Donald Trump nominated him for Secretary of Defense after the 2016 election.

This week, Mattis returned to the board after serving two years in the Trump Administration.

Two weeks ago, he resumed his role as the Davies Family Distinguished Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

The food bank also welcomed a new executive director.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

VJ Meadows, longtime president of the board of the nonprofit, has been appointed executive director

She succeeds Tim Sullivan.

The food bank reported nearly $4.2 million in contributions in 2016, according to its most recent report to the IRS.

It is governed by a 14-member board and relies on 300 volunteers to carry out its mission to provide food to those in need at centers in Kennewick, Richland and Benton City.

Its reach extends to Finley and West Richland as well.