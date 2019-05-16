2 people were seriously hurt in Interstate 82 crash near Prosser

Two people were reported to be seriously hurt in a rollover crash on Interstate 82 near Prosser on Thursday.

Police had not released any new information Thursday evening about the rollover near the exit for Wine Country Road. The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

Two people were injured in the crash, according to dispatch, and at least one person needed to be pulled from the vehicle.

One lane of eastbound Interstate 82 was shut down and traffic backed up as emergency crews worked at the scene.

While helicopters were called to help transport the patients, poor weather prevented them from landing and they were taken to hospitals by ambulances.

This is the most serious of several crashes reported on the road Thursday.